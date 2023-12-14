Volume Of Investments From EU Countries To Kazakhstan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Currently, the
European Union is the largest trade and investment partner for
Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the 13th meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union
dialogue platform.
"The total volume of investment from Europe in the country has
exceeded $175 billion," he said.
He added that in particular, the EU countries have invested more
than $5.2 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan over the past 6
months.
The Prime Minister also said that the share of the European
Union in Kazakhstan's foreign trade is about 30 percent. According
to him, the total trade turnover between the parties exceeded $34
billion for 10 months. The PM noted that these indicators reflect a
consistent course to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.
Smailov also added that currently more than 3,000 European
companies are successfully working in various sectors of
Kazakhstan's economy, including such large multinational
corporations such as Shell, Eni, Air Liquide, Alstom and Claas.
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107593046
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.