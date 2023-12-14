Volume Of Investments From EU Countries To Kazakhstan Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Currently, the European Union is the largest trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the 13th meeting of the Kazakhstan-European Union dialogue platform.

"The total volume of investment from Europe in the country has exceeded $175 billion," he said.

He added that in particular, the EU countries have invested more than $5.2 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan over the past 6 months.

The Prime Minister also said that the share of the European Union in Kazakhstan's foreign trade is about 30 percent. According to him, the total trade turnover between the parties exceeded $34 billion for 10 months. The PM noted that these indicators reflect a consistent course to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

Smailov also added that currently more than 3,000 European companies are successfully working in various sectors of Kazakhstan's economy, including such large multinational corporations such as Shell, Eni, Air Liquide, Alstom and Claas.