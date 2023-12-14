               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Iranian Currency Rates For December 14


12/14/2023 1:10:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports.

According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 18 currencies grew in price and 19 declined, compared to December 13.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,323 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 14

Rial on December 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,596

52,693

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,931

47,949

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,021

4,017

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,845

3,824

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,080

6,076

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,253

136,209

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,797

14,790

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,926

28,868

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,376

5,378

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,105

109,103

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,951

30,853

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,717

25,734

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,204

2,208

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,446

1,446

1 Russian ruble

RUB

466

465

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,207

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,638

27,543

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,304

31,283

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,184

38,191

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,287

1,285

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,479

31,460

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,691

8,696

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,860

5,865

100 Thai baths

THB

117,496

117,465

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,925

8,968

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,889

31,958

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,323

45,307

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,157

9,190

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,673

15,732

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,691

2,696

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

604

605

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,675

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,037

75,617

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,846

3,855

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 461,131 rials and the price of $1 is 427,320 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 419,210 rials, and the price of $1 is 388,473 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 540,000–543,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107593044

