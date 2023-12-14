His Highness The Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Djibouti

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE President of the Republic of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Wednesday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to Qatar Tayeb Dbd Robleh.

