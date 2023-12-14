               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

KPC: Kuwaiti Oil Price Dropped USD 4.64 To USD 74.38 Pb


12/14/2023 1:06:08 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped USD 4.64 to USD 74.38 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday compared with Wednesday's USD 79.02 pb, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday.
In the international markets, the Brent crude went up by USD 1.02 to USD 74.26 pb, whilst the West Texas intermediate dropped 86 cents to USD 69.47 pb. (end)
km





MENAFN14122023000071011013ID1107593039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search