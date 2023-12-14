KPC: Kuwaiti Oil Price Dropped USD 4.64 To USD 74.38 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel dropped USD 4.64 to USD 74.38 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday compared with Wednesday's USD 79.02 pb, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In the international markets, the Brent crude went up by USD 1.02 to USD 74.26 pb, whilst the West Texas intermediate dropped 86 cents to USD 69.47 pb. (end) km

