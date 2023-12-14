Communications Minister, US Official Discuss Cooperation In Digital Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohamed bin Ali Al Mannai met yesterday with H E Arun Venkataraman, who is the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service.

The meeting covered key areas such as the digital economy, digital industry, cloud computing, and a review of Qatar's distinctive experience in leveraging information and communications technology during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Discussions also focused on the pivotal role of the digital economy in driving economic growth and prosperity, emphasizing the importance of fostering an innovative digital environment and creating new opportunities for businesses. Both sides also delved into the transformative power of cloud computing, discussing its wide-scale adoption along with the potential benefits and challenges associated with it.

The Minister of Communications and Information Technology emphasized Qatar's commitment to investing in advanced cloud technologies to enhance efficiency, security, and scalability across various sectors. Within the context of discussing bilateral investments, His Excellency highlighted the increasing presence of American companies in Qatar, emphasizing their significance as key partners in the country's ongoing developmental initiatives. Discussions between the parties also highlighted Qatar's remarkable achievements in disseminating information and communication technology during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In this context, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology discussed with HE Venkataraman the Digital World Cup report issued by the Ministry in October, unveiling Qatar's technological innovations during the 2022 World Cup. Both sides reiterated their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in the digital field.