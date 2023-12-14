Qatar's Real Estate Platform Launched With 80 Indicators

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has launched Real Estate Platform of Qatar offering accurate date and statistics about real estate sector.

The first phase of the real estate platform project included the development of more than 80 indicators for stakeholders in the real estate sector by fully linking with all relevant systems in the country. The indicators are made available through several interactive screens within a unified central platform.



Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie inaugurated the platform in a ceremony held at Expo 2023 Doha.

The event was attended by Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri and Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Manna with other senior officials.

Speaking about the platform, Minister of Municipality stressed the importance of achieving transparency for the real estate sector in the country lauding the directives of wise leadership and cooperation of public and private sector in this regard.

Minister of Municipality H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Minister of Justice H E Masoud bin Mohammed Al Amri and Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Manna during inauguration of Real Estate Platform of Qatar at Expo 2023 Doha.

He said that this platform comes to facilitate the journey of the local and international investors by providing sufficient data and the necessary facilities.

“It will add other services in the future based on evaluating the opinions of stakeholders, making it a comprehensive and effective tool for stakeholders, enhancing Qatar's role as a leading country in the field of real estate technology,” said the Minister.

Director of the Technical Office at the Ministry of Municipality Eng Tariq Juma Al Tamimi said that platform aims to enhance the implementation of the strategy for developing the real estate sector following Amiri Decree No. 28 of 2023 establishing the General Authority for Real Estate Sector Development.

“The first phase of the real estate platform project included the development of more than 80 indicators for stakeholders in the real estate sector through full linkage between all relevant systems in the country,” said Al Tamimi.

He said that the indicators were distributed across several interactive screens within a unified central platform adding that this stage represents the foundation that will contribute to achieving a qualitative shift in the final development of the platform.

The platform aims to raise the level of transparency and facilitate effective decision-making using accurate and reliable data. It will also allow the display of data and statistics in an organised manner for all stakeholders of the real estate sector. Indicators will be provided about selling, mortgage and rent in various regions of the country. It will also enable them to know the average prices and compare between years with complete transparency and share the relevant groups with a list of approved real estate brokers to introduce the required procedures.

The second phase of the project will include provision of links with other partners at the governmental and private levels, for improving the accuracy of providing data and some services across the real estate system. As for the third phase, it will allow all services related to the Real Estate Authority to be provided directly through the platform.