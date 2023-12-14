Amir Receives Message From Djibouti President

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from President of Djibouti H E Ismail Omar Guelleh, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting yesterday with Ambassador of Djibouti to Qatar H E Tayeb Dbd Robleh.

