Turkish Embassy Holds 'Diplomatic Correspondence Exhibition'

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Turkiye in Qatar yesterday held“Diplomatic Correspondence Exhibition between Republic of Turkiye and State of Qatar” coinciding with the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two friendly countries.

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Director of Asian Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Yousef bin Sultan Yousef Laram, Director of Protocol at MoFA H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousef Fakhroo and Ambassadors of a number countries attended the event.

Minister of Culture H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Ambassador of Türkiye to Qatar H E Dr. Mustafa Göksu, Director of Department of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhroo and other guests at the exhibition. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil

The guests toured the exhibition and were briefed about various diplomatic documents between the two countries by Ambassador of Turkiye H E Mustafa Goksu.

Ambassador Goksu in his welcome speech said that the exhibition coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



“Over the past five decades, the bonds of friendship between Turkiye and Qatar have grown, strengthened by mutual respect, cooperation and shared values. The Diplomatic Correspondence Exhibition highlights the rich history and deep diplomatic exchanges that have become a beacon for our bilateral relations. It symbolises enduring friendship and dedication to promoting peace, stability and progress in the region.”

He added:“The exhibition showcases and highlights the depth of the relationship between our two nations, representing just a small part of the diplomatic journey of the past decades, emphasising the proficiency of diplomacy. We aspire to expand the display of these correspondences in the coming years to cover diplomatic achievements that have contributed to the prosperity and well-being of our peoples.”

He also extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Turkish National Archives for their valuable efforts in preparing the Diplomatic Correspondence Exhibition, and to the Qatar's National Archives for their effective contribution to the success of this exhibition.

“I express my gratitude for your presence today, and I hope that the next fifty years witness even greater achievements, prosperity, and harmony between our countries.”