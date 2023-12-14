(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Headless Framework, Helium, Allows Businesses to Build Custom, Personalized Learning Experiences On Top of the Thought Industries Core Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training, today announced it has won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold award in the "Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training" category.

Thought Industries Wins Third Consecutive Gold for 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

Continue Reading

This year's submission, "Creating Custom, Scalable Learning Experiences Using a Headless Framework," focused on Thought Industries headless framework, Helium . Helium empowers businesses to extend and customize the functionality of the Thought Industries Enterprise Learning Cloud, providing a modern and powerful development platform to create exceptional, differentiated learning experiences.

This is Thought Industries' seventh consecutive recognition by the Brandon Hall Group, and its third consecutive Gold award, signifying a track record of strong performance and excellence in technology. In 2022, Thought Industries won a gold award in the same category for its multi-tenant solution, Panorama, demonstrating the exceptional power of the entire Thought Industries platform.

Thought Industries customer MongoDB

uses the Helium framework to empower more than 1 million learners in MongoDB University, creating custom, personalized dashboards for a complex group of external and internal learners, including:



General learners with access to an ungated catalog for quick learning bites

Strategic customer accounts with private access to targeted content

Partners building their technical expertise to deliver a world-class MongoDB experience

Academics with dedicated needs for the optimized student/teacher experience Internal teams to present product training to support, developers, new hires using single sign-on

These dashboards personalize the learner experience for each of their use cases, displaying progress against certifications, exam results, digital badges and more. With Thought Industries,

MongoDB now has one place where learners can find all the information that they need.

"Thought Industries' Helium framework gives businesses the flexibility to create exceptional, differentiated learning experiences without the front-end limitations of a traditional LMS. It's incredibly exciting to see what our customers are doing with it,"

said Barry Kelly, CEO of Thought Industries. "We are both excited and humbled to be recognized by the Brandon Hall Group for excellence in technology with a Gold award for a third year in a row. We look forward to even greater innovations in 2024."

"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in external learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria:





Fit the Need

Program Design

Functionality

Innovation Overall Measurable Benefits

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike

Cooke.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning with the industry's leading enterprise learning platform for customer, partner and professional training. The company was founded in 2013 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, the Thought Industries growing team builds and maintains the only learning platform with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher customer engagement, learner proficiency, and retention. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit

thoughtindustries

and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Brandon Hall GroupTM

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

( )

SOURCE Thought Industries