Citylabs' Affiliated Company, Covenantlabs, 'Covenant Child' Global OBT Begins

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart city integration platform company CityLabs' affiliated company, CovenantLabs, will end pre-orders for 'Covenant Child' on Wednesday, December 13 and start the global open beta test (OBT) on Thursday, December 14. It was announced that it would be carried out at 06:00 (UTC standard).





'Covenant Child' is characterized by adding P2E (Play to Earn) to increase user participation motivation and immersion and is an adventure of warriors to reclaim the continent of Nubila, where various races such as humans, demons, spirits, and fairies live. It is an MMORPG genre game that deals with. You can collect items to grow your hero, explore the continent, build a village, and play in idle mode.

In this global open beta test (OBT) of 'Covenant Child' unlike CBT, some content has been improved and added, allowing for another exciting gameplay. The improved and added content appeals to global users through various contents such as VIP system, hero promotion, hero Gacha system, and season pass.

Covenant Labs official said, "We ask for your participation in the global open beta test (OBT) starting at 6:00 (UTC) on Thursday, December 14. If you enjoy playing the various improved contents, we will provide you with more diverse contents and events. We will do our best to ensure global users are satisfied."

You can download 'Covenant Child' from Google Play Store:

Social Links

Facebook:

Medium: @CovenantChild

Twitter:

Telegram:

YouTube:

Discord:

Media Contact

Brand: Covenant Child

Contact: Media contact

Email: ...

Website:

SOURCE : Covenant Child