Outcome Of Supervisory Review And Evaluation Process By The ECB And LHV Group's Internal Capital Targets

According to the ECB's decision, Pillar 2 capital requirements and guidelines for LHV Group will remain at the existing level. An additional requirement for own funds in the amount 3.40% applies to LHV Group, of which at least 1.91% must be covered by Core Tier 1 own funds and at least 2.55% by Tier 1 capital.

In comparison with the previous evaluation, the Bank of Estonia raised the counter-cyclical buffer from 1 percentage point to 1.50. The counter-cyclical buffer is one of the four regional buffers that are set for meeting the objectives of macroprudential supervision and the flexibility of establishing it is left to each member state.

The Supervisory Board of LHV Group, considering the ECB's decision and adding internal buffers, decided to set the total own funds target ratio at 19.70%, Tier 1 ratio at 16.85% and Core Tier 1 ratio at 14.70%.

Underneath is the target split into components: