Creanord Wins Major Global Service Activation Test Deal With An Enhanced Methodology For Customer End-To-End Testing

- Miika Mattila, Director of Sales Engineering at CreanordHELSINKI, FINLAND, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Creanord announced today that it has won a global Service Activation Testing deal where Creanord will take delivery testing to the next era with an enhanced methodology for customer end-to-end testing. The solution is expected to be deployed and in use by early next year.When communication service providers (CSPs) deploy new business services with guaranteed service level agreements, they typically want to verify the service before going live to ensure the network can deliver what is promised. Today, CSPs would send trained engineers to the customer sites to perform delivery testing using specialized and expensive test equipment before handing the service over to the customer. This is a very expensive and time-consuming process and for years the CSPs have been looking for solutions to replace the manual process with automated and centralized tools for performing the delivery testing.Until today, this has not been possible, since centralized service activation testing requires performant reflectors at the customer sites and customer premises equipment (CPEs) do not include reflectors that could handle the traffic volumes of a Service Activation Test. Creanord brings an innovation to the market that lets service providers utilize inbuilt CPE functionality to perform the test at line-rate speeds combined with a compatible centralized test head from Creanord . The new test methodology has been combined with a new segmented test report that stitches together test results from two CPE locations to provide an end-to-end delivery report between any two customer sites.“Creanord continues to innovate in the field of performance management. Service Activation Testing is important for verifying that Service Level Agreements can be met by eliminating possible performance issues in the network before going live with a customer service. Creanord's innovation enable service providers to perform this operation end-to-end remotely without specialized hardware at the customer sites resulting in big savings in both opex and capex,” says Claus Still, CTO at Creanord.The solution works for testing bandwidths between 1 Mbps and 10 Gbps and accurately produces all essential KPIs like path MTU, bandwidth, latency and packet loss per service class and for the aggregated service flows. The same methodology and solution can be used for delivery testing of any types of customer services including point-to-point and multipoint layer 2 services as well as layer 3 services.“Our new methodology makes high-speed delivery testing both technically and financially viable towards any managed customer location. It easily generates more than 90% savings in cost, effort and time compared to traditional delivery testing scenarios as you no longer need to fly technicians around with specialized delivery testers to the customer sites. Instead, you can now do the same fully remotely and from the comfort of your own office chair with our standards-based SAT testing suite and new and innovative approach,“ says Miika Mattila, Director of Sales Engineering at Creanord.The enhanced SAT testing methodology is part of the Creanord PULSure solution, which allows service providers to track network performance and measure user experience through a comprehensive set of measurement types for the entire service lifecycle complemented with advanced analytics, reporting, machine learning and artificial intelligence. With PULSure the communication service providers can assure that they are delivering their services as promised 24/7.The enhanced SAT methodology is commercially available today.About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and quality assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord's PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord's technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.For more information about Creanord's solutions, visit .

