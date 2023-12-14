Over 20 Rounds Fired At Property Dealer's Office In Delhi, Gangster Himanshu Bhau's Role Suspected

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Over 20 rounds were fired on a property dealer's office in Delhi's Dwarka area after he refused to pay extortion of Rs 1 crore to criminals, an official said on Thursday.

Sources said that infamous gangster Himanshu Bhau is behind the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that information regarding firing was received at Bindapur police station on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"It was found that three persons fired multiple rounds at a property dealer's office and demanded extortion money. Nobody suffered any bullet injury," said the DCP.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bindapur police station.

"Teams have been formed to nab the accused," said the DCP.

"Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras to trace and nab the accused. Initial probe suggests that the Bhau had made voice call and demanded Rs 1 crore as protection money. However, the victim refused after which Bhau had sent his henchmen to fire rounds," said an official privy to the probe.

Meanwhile, after an exchange of fire, Delhi Police's Special Cell recently arrested three wanted sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawana, Davinder Bambiha and Himanshu aka Bhau gangs, who had committed a spate of murders, extortions, and other heinous crimes in Delhi and Haryana's Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Palwal.

