Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Gold At Khelo India Para Games

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist and Asian Para Games Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya bagged a gold at the first ever Khelo India Para Games. The ace athlete threw a 40 in the F56 category at the ongoing games.
The difference between Yogesh and second place Birbhadra Singh of Uttar Pradesh was a massive 4 meters, he threw 36.42 meters and Tamil Nadu's Prakash V clinched bronze with a throw of 33.91 meters.
“I am not very happy with the throw and now the focus is to improve my throw in the next tournament. I am also very happy that Khelo India Para Games has started and I won a gold here. This is a great platform for new talent to be spotted and trained,” said Yogesh.
This will give young athletes a good chance to rub shoulders with champions and also give them a platform to showcase their talent and keep improving on it,” he added.
--IANS
hs/
MENAFN14122023000231011071ID1107593005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.