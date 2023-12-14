Yogesh Kathuniya Wins Gold At Khelo India Para Games

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist and Asian Para Games Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya bagged a gold at the first ever Khelo India Para Games. The ace athlete threw a 40 in the F56 category at the ongoing games.

The difference between Yogesh and second place Birbhadra Singh of Uttar Pradesh was a massive 4 meters, he threw 36.42 meters and Tamil Nadu's Prakash V clinched bronze with a throw of 33.91 meters.

“I am not very happy with the throw and now the focus is to improve my throw in the next tournament. I am also very happy that Khelo India Para Games has started and I won a gold here. This is a great platform for new talent to be spotted and trained,” said Yogesh.

This will give young athletes a good chance to rub shoulders with champions and also give them a platform to showcase their talent and keep improving on it,” he added.

--IANS

hs/