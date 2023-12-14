Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

Applied Materials Inc.:

The company offers front end of the line semiconductor equipment such as Endura, Alta, Axcela, Aera4, and Aeris-S.

Segmentation



End-user

The market share growth by the

foundry segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

The foundry segment is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing construction of fabs. The reason behind the increasing capital expenditure by foundries is primarily the growing demand for advanced mobile phone chips. Mobile devices with increasing technological functionalities remain the primary driver for foundries to spend on semiconductor production equipment, such as front-end-of-the-line semiconductor equipment. In addition, maintaining a balanced demand and supply chain is crucial for the semiconductor industry. Geography



APAC

is estimated to

account for

74%

of the global market growth during

the forecast period.



Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist front end of the line semiconductor equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of front end of the line semiconductor equipment market companies

