Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Size To Increase By USD 7.56 Billion From 2023 To 2028 | Allwin21 Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML And More Among Key Companies- Technavio


12/14/2023 12:48:40 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market
is expected to grow by USD 7.56 billion
 from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the advanced consumer electronics industry is notably driving the front-end of the line semiconductor equipment market. However, factors such as the high cost of semiconductor equipment may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Foundry, Memory, and IDM), Product (Stepper, CVD equipment, Silicon etching equipment, Coater developer, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market including Allwin21 Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML, C and D Semiconductor Services Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., ECM USA Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Kingstone Semiconductor Joint Stock Co. Ltd., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Mattson Technology Inc., Nikon Corp., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corp., SUSS MICROTEC SE, TBS Holdings Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., ULVAC Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028:
Company Analysis

  • Applied Materials Inc.:
     The company offers front end of the line semiconductor equipment such as Endura, Alta, Axcela, Aera4, and Aeris-S.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028:
Segmentation

  • End-user
    The market share growth by the
    foundry segment
    will be significant during the forecast period.
    The foundry segment is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing construction of fabs. The reason behind the increasing capital expenditure by foundries is primarily the growing demand for advanced mobile phone chips. Mobile devices with increasing technological functionalities remain the primary driver for foundries to spend on semiconductor production equipment, such as front-end-of-the-line semiconductor equipment. In addition, maintaining a balanced demand and supply chain is crucial for the semiconductor industry.
  • Geography
    APAC
     is estimated to
    account for
    74%
    of the global market growth during
    the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Free Sample Report

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2024-2028:
Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist front end of the line semiconductor equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of front end of the line semiconductor equipment market companies

Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 7.56 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.15

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 74%

Key countries

US, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Allwin21 Corp., Applied Materials Inc., ASML, C and D Semiconductor Services Inc., CVD Equipment Corp., ECM USA Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Kingstone Semiconductor Joint Stock Co. Ltd., KLA Corp., Lam Research Corp., Mattson Technology Inc., Nikon Corp., Nissin Electric Co. Ltd., Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corp., SUSS MICROTEC SE, TBS Holdings Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., ULVAC Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:

SOURCE Technavio

MENAFN14122023003732001241ID1107593004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

