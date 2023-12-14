Healthcare Furniture Market To Worth US$ 11.6 Billion By 2032 | With A 4.8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Furniture Market

The widespread adoption of eco-friendly furniture options by healthcare facilities, emerging technological advancements in healthcare furniture.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“Healthcare Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on healthcare furniture market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global healthcare furniture market size reached US$ 7.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2024-2032.

Healthcare furniture refers to specialized furnishings designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and medical offices. These pieces are constructed to ensure patient comfort, enhance functionality for healthcare providers, and comply with health and safety regulations. Key characteristics include ergonomic design, ease of sanitation, durability, and adaptability for various medical procedures. Comprising a wide array of products such as beds, chairs, tables, and cabinetry, healthcare furniture is specifically designed to support therapeutic interactions between medical practitioners and patients. It employs materials that are resistant to bacteria and easy to clean, contributing to infection control measures.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily fueled by the worldwide emphasis on healthcare infrastructure development. In line with this, the growing aging population necessitates adequate and specialized furniture, lending impetus to the market. Moreover, the rise in healthcare investments by governments and private organizations is a crucial growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the escalating emphasis on patient comfort and safety is influencing greater demand for specialized furniture. Also, the prevalence of chronic diseases, requiring long-term medical attention, is positively affecting market dynamics.

The market is further propelled by the increasing number of healthcare facilities, including specialty clinics and rehabilitation centers. Apart from this, heightened awareness regarding hospital-acquired infections is driving the adoption of easy-to-sanitize furniture. Some of the other factors contributing to market growth include advancements in material science, increasing adoption of telemedicine requiring specialized furniture setups, a focus on furniture that aids in patient mobility, and the rise in home healthcare services necessitating durable and adaptable furniture solutions.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure:

Healthcare Furniture Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, furniture type, sector, application, material and distribution channel.

Breakup by Furniture Type:

.Beds

.Chairs

.Bedside and Operating Tables

.Others

Breakup by Sector:

.Public

.Private

Breakup by Application:

.Hospitals and Clinics

.Diagnostic Centres

.ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centres)

.Homecare Settings

.Others

Breakup by Material:

.Wood

.Metal

.Plastic

.Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Direct Sales

.Distributors and Dealers

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

