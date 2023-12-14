Shriya Pilgaonkar Plays Small Town Girl In Relationship With An Alcoholic In ‘Dry Day’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is gearing up for the release of her streaming film 'Dry Day', has shared that she plays the role of a small town girl who is stuck in a relationship with a guy addicted to alcohol.

The film also stars Jitendra Kumar. The actress also shared that the film explores the transformative power of love.

Talking about the same, the actress said:“The story of our film 'Dry Day' is entertaining, authentic and will surely strike an emotional chord with the viewers. We have a lovely cast and team. I play the character of Nirmala, a feisty, charming small town girl who comes from an educated family but ends up being stuck in a relationship with Gannu who is addicted to alcohol.”

She further mentioned:“She does her best to take charge and get him to mend his ways for their future. The film explores certain social themes and also highlights the transformative power of love. I enjoy comedy and social satire as a genre and I had a wonderful time cultivating the sweet relationship of Nirmala and Gannu. Emmay entertainment has produced some of the best content of the recent past and collaborating with them on this film and working with Saurabh sir was incredibly rewarding and enriching.”

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 22 in Hindi along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

