Chief Of Staff Takes Part In Counter Terrorism Meeting

Riyadh: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit, participated in the second Chiefs of Staff meeting of the member states of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, which was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The meeting dealt with issues related to enhancing the coalition's counter-terrorism efforts.

