Mofa Secretary-General Gets Call From Latvian Official

Doha: Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received Wednesday a phone call from State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia H E Andris Pelss. During the call, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.