Sheikha Alya Holds Consultations With UNGA 78 President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New: York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, along with heads of the Arab Group and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, held consultations with President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) H E Dennis Francis to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
MENAFN14122023000063011010ID1107592972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.