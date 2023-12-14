Sheikha Alya Holds Consultations With UNGA 78 President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New: York: Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, along with heads of the Arab Group and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, held consultations with President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) H E Dennis Francis to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.