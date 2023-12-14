IIM Kozhikode & Emeritus Launch The First-Of-Its-Kind Chief Product Officer Programme In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 13, 2023: Acknowledging the pivotal role of product leaders in creating customer-first product successes in the changing technological dynamics, the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode), acclaimed for its 3rd rank in the Ministry of Education's NIRF 2023 rankings, has launched the first batch of a one-of-its-kind Chief Product Officer Programme in India. This programme is the first of its kind, being offered by an esteemed Indian Business School and is being launched in partnership with Emeritus, a global leader in delivering accessible and cost-effective high-quality education.



The 10-month programme is tailored for three specific employee groups; Product leaders who want to infuse cutting-edge practices and insights into product strategy, propelling them to drive significant business impact, new and evolving CPOs interested in attaining a strategic and functional outlook on launching customer-centric products and shaping the future of product innovation and Business founders and consultants looking to master product-led growth strategies, build differentiated products, and boost profitability.



According to a Harvard Business Review, the average lifespan of an S&P 500 organisation has fallen by 80% in the last 80 years (from 67 to 15 years). This market volatility and uncertainty make it clear that agility and innovation are essential components for a business to thrive. This is where the product leaders' role becomes critical to accelerate internal pioneering product shakeup and innovation. Recognizing this demand and need within the organizations, IIM Kozhikode's new programme is aimed at helping existing and emerging product leaders combine product capabilities, data, and insights to power up a product strategy and roadmap.



The directors of this programme are esteemed IIMK faculty with over 30 years of experience and have created a hero-module that encapsulates four major categories: Product Finance and Performance Control, Product Marketing and Analysis, Product Innovation and Growth, and Leadership for Product Management. The Chief Product Officer Programme includes a series of live online lectures by esteemed IIM Kozhikode faculty, a 3-day immersive experience at the IIMK campus, a capstone project, a unique experience of peer-to-peer learning, hands-on business simulations on Product Strategy, Product Leadership and learning with real-life case studies, quizzes, and assignments.



The key learning outcomes of this programme include:



Fostering a strategic growth mindset and conceptualising innovative product strategies

Mastering product finance and performance control for efficient product-ops

Crafting product strategies for prioritisation, digitalisation, and life cycle management

Enabling cross-functional collaboration and driving portfolio efficiency through agile methodologies

Leveraging digital and advanced product analytics for effective product marketing and positioning

Cultivating a culture of innovation and driving product growth through continuous innovation

Enhancing leadership skills, influencing stakeholders, and driving organisational change for product success



Expressing his excitement on the programme launch Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode said,“CPO is a cutting-edge leadership development programme on the transformative journey towards becoming an exceptional Chief Product Officer. Driven by our holistic curriculum and modern pedagogy, we have designed the programme to explore the intricate realms of product strategy, innovation, and leadership, empowering the product leaders with the skills and mindset needed to drive exceptional growth in the dynamic world of product management and C-suite leadership.”



Commenting on the programme launch, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said,“We are thrilled to partner with leading institutions like IIM Kozhikode to launch this cutting-edge, one-of-its-kind programme in India that will drive high-impact for professionals in product leadership. We understand the importance of building pioneering and innovative products to stay relevant in a high-pressure competitive market and we are confident that this unique programme will help product leaders bring a new perspective and goals-driven approach to the table that will help curate trailblazing products and lead to organizational growth.”



The program is scheduled to commence on December 30, 2023, with a fee of INR 4,80,000 + GST taxes. Upon successfully completing all evaluation components and maintaining a minimum attendance of 75%, participants will receive a prestigious completion certificate from IIM Kozhikode along with IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni status.





About Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode:



Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Fellow Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme and the Indian Business Museum. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2023: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023. It has the distinction of being the only IIM in the coveted innovation rankings. IIM Kozhikode is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).



IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings (FT Rankings 2023) in the 72nd position among the top-75 open-enrolment executive program providers globally, catapulting the 27- year IIM on to an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. The institute has also now entered in global top-100 at Rank #77 for FT Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 Rankings, for its full time MBA programme. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1300 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, which also includes several Fortune 500 companies in the process.





About Emeritus



Emeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation's requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,750 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

