LUX On Capitol: The Premier Choice For Apartments For Rent Near IUPUI

Indianapolis, Indiana : LUX on Capitol, a high-quality student housing complex in Indianapolis, announces its latest offerings for students seeking exceptional living experiences near Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). Just three blocks from the IUPUI campus, LUX on Capitol provides a seamless blend of comfort, style, and convenience designed to cater to the modern student's lifestyle.

Residents can choose from studio, 2, and 4-bedroom floorplans featuring single bedrooms with available private bathrooms, fully furnished spaces, and in-unit laundry facilities. The apartments boast contemporary aesthetics with concrete or hardwood-style floors, carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, and a 40? HDTV in each living room.

The 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, and spin area with virtual classes cater to health and wellness needs. The luxurious clubhouse, with its café, gaming, and media spaces, is perfect for relaxation and socializing.

The outdoor amenities are equally impressive. The resort-style pool area with an in-water tanning ledge is perfect for unwinding. Furthermore, the basketball court, fire pit, and courtyards with grilling stations offer ample opportunities for recreation and social gatherings. Bicycle storage, an on-site parking structure, and overnight security ensure convenience and safety.

To learn more, visit their website or call (317) 766-9444.

About LUX on Capitol: LUX on Capitol is not just about the living spaces; it's about building a community. Located in the heart of Indianapolis, LUX on Capitol is dedicated to providing an unparalleled living experience for students of Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis. With its focus on luxury, community, and convenience, LUX on Capitol stands out as a top choice for students seeking quality apartments for rent near IUPUI.

