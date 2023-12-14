(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 13, 2023 3:28 am - COSMOS Medical Management (CMM) has earned an unmatched reputation in providing the best Medical Credentialing Services. CMM recently announced tailored services for claims denial management services this Christmas.

This Christmas, Cosmos Medical Management announces tailored services for claims denial management. Cosmos Medical Management has come up with an exciting service for physicians and healthcare organisations this month. Providing an easy and efficient process for more than 2 decades Cosmos Medical Management has earned a great reputation in the field of credentialing raising the benchmark for their competitors. Medical professionals who have received their services are happy with their regulated income gaining profits in just a few months.

Post pandemic the healthcare industry's outlook is currently being impacted by economic troubles, a shortage of healthcare workers and increased denials in 2023. During the pandemic, the healthcare industry experienced significant transformations. It immediately drove innovation and highlighted efficient approaches to achieving objectives in healthcare. New technologies were swiftly developed after the pandemic ended. Within these advancements, various high end technical approaches simplified the healthcare operations. This included provider credentialing. With the advancements, the denials increased. Located in Texas, Medical credentialing and billing company, Cosmos Medical Management cleared a lot of denied claims effectively and turning many into a profitable business in 2023.

The approach that the company followed were interesting and customised according to each doctor or an organisation they partnered with. The denied claims management starts by getting to the bottom of the issue. The process checks every nook and corner not leaving any stone unturned. Errors are identified and corrected in the coding process. Delayed submissions and unrecorded data is added, rectified and re-entered for the current financial year. Denials are categorised according to their causes. This step taken by medical billing and credentialing company makes sure that strategic planning is executed effectively.

Absence of pre-authorization is identified and authorization is requested before the services are prescribed or given. The next step after categorising and strategy planning is to take the corrective action by a team of experts. As all the denied claims are not equally pressing, Cosmos Medical Management ensures that the most pressing issue is at the top of the priority list. Then comes the resubmission of claims. The reasons are identified and one by one resubmitting of claims for payments are performed based on their priority. Many doctors and physicians were surprised to know that so many denials were reversible with just a few simple corrections. There will also be a tracking mechanism developed and customised for every organization or physician that will ensure that the claims are tracked and recorded so that the mistakes are not repeated. There are various other strategies developed by Cosmos Medical Management to cater to the claims denial management services rendered to their partnered customers like medical professionals or healthcare organizations. Visit to know about other services like laboratory credentialing services.

About COSMOS Medical Management, LLC.

Cosmos Medical Management (CMM) can be a virtual billing and management office for your practice that frees up your staff and allows them to focus on patient care. We go above and beyond to get you paid within the timely filing limit, resulting in no dollar lost from any insurance company.