Now Hear This: Popular Animation, Anime, Gaming Voices Enhance FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

Fans of animation, anime and gaming can meet the voices behind characters from their favorite franchises next month when an array of actors from hits like "Transformers," "Dora the Explorer," "My Hero Academia," "Chainsaw Man," "Halo," "Sonic the Hedgehog" and dozens of others attend FAN EXPO Portland, set for January 12-14 at Oregon Convention Center. With the variety of stars and properties represented, the voice acting section of the celebrity area is sure to again be one of the most visited on the entire convention floor.

Attending from the Animation world are Peter Cullen ("Transformers," "Winnie the Pooh"), Frank Welker ("Transformers," "Futurama"), Keith David ("Gargoyles," "Rick and Morty"), Tara Strong ("Teen Titans," "The Fairly Oddparents"), Kathleen Herles ("Dora the Explorer," "Go, Diego, Go"), Brandon Rogers and Richard Horvitz of "Helluva Boss," and Dee Bradley Baker ("The Bad Batch," "American Dad!").

Anime voices include those of Christopher Sabat ("One Piece," "My Hero Academia"), Justin Briner ("My Hero Academia," "Black Clover"), Ryan Colt Levy ("Chainsaw Man," "My Hero Academia"), Sarah Wiedenheft ("Chainsaw Man," "Dragon Ball Super"), Alex Organ ("Loid Forger," "Spy x Family") and Natalie Van Sistine ("Spy x Family," "Love Live! Superstar").

Gaming aficionados will revel in meeting the likes of Patricia Summersett ("Legend of Zelda," "Star Wars: Squadrons"), Roger Craig Smith ("Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections," "Assassin's Creed Nexus VR"), Nadji Jeter ("Spider-Man," "The Last of Us"), Jennifer Hale ("Mass Effect," "Overwatch") and Tony Todd ("Spider-Man 2," "Call of Duty: Black Ops II").

Also on the Anime side, FAN EXPO Portland will feature FAN EXPO Maid Café Mikkusu all three days, which includes a meet and greet with the Maids, a short stage performance, fun games, and more. There is only a limited amount of seating per day.

Many, like David, who is also known for his work on the "Halo" video game series, work in two or all three of these genres regularly, and many have been seen in live action films as well.

The voice actors enhance a celebrity FAN EXPO Portland lineup brimming with top talent, including "Stranger Things" standout Joseph Quinn, "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, "The Walking Dead" stars Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher") and Laurie Holden, Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian," "Breaking Bad"), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Avengers: Infinity War"), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Lana Parrilla ("Once Upon a Time," "Spin City"), "Charmed" duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension) and many others.

FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, VIP tickets and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now. Advance pricing is available until December 28, 2023. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Portland is the second event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.

