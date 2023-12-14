               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye Is Experiencing Its Most Successful Period In Fight Against Terrorism - Minister


12/14/2023 12:16:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Türkiye is experiencing its most successful period in the fight against terrorism both domestically and internationally. The separatist terrorist organization within the country has been brought to the point of destruction. The terrorist corridor that they wanted to create on the borders of Türkiye has been destroyed, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler said during his speech at the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Trend reports.

The minister noted that since the beginning of this year, Turkish security forces have neutralized 2 thousand 67 terrorists.

Noting that Türkiye's fight against the terrorist organization FETÖ continues at full speed, the minister said that since July 15, 2016, 23 thousand 971 people have been expelled from the ranks of the Turkish Armed Forces due to connections with FETÖ.ter

