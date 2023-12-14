Türkiye Is Experiencing Its Most Successful Period In Fight Against Terrorism - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Türkiye is
experiencing its most successful period in the fight against
terrorism both domestically and internationally. The separatist
terrorist organization within the country has been brought to the
point of destruction. The terrorist corridor that they wanted to
create on the borders of Türkiye has been destroyed, Turkish
Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler said during his speech at
the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Trend reports.
The minister noted that since the beginning of this year,
Turkish security forces have neutralized 2 thousand 67
terrorists.
Noting that Türkiye's fight against the terrorist organization
FETÖ continues at full speed, the minister said that since July 15,
2016, 23 thousand 971 people have been expelled from the ranks of
the Turkish Armed Forces due to connections with FETÖ.ter
