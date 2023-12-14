4.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. An earthquake
with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted in the Mazanovsky district of the
Amur region of Russia, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations of Russia for the region says, Trend
reports.
According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake
was recorded 8 kilometers from the village of Uglovoye. The
epicenter is located at a depth of 5 km.
t is reported that the earthquake was weakly felt in the Romny
and Oktyabrsky regions.
