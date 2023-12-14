               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
4.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Russia


12/14/2023 12:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted in the Mazanovsky district of the Amur region of Russia, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the region says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded 8 kilometers from the village of Uglovoye. The epicenter is located at a depth of 5 km.

t is reported that the earthquake was weakly felt in the Romny and Oktyabrsky regions.

