Digital Solutions Allow Optimizing Costs Affecting Tariffs In Azerbaijan's Transport Sector - Pwc Technology (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan has a
very favorable geographical position and, therefore, the country
has high need for various types of transportation, the head of PwC
Technology in Azerbaijan Farid Gattal told Trend .
"Compared to other countries in the region, we use
transportation opportunities quite efficiently. We have
well-developed air transportation for passenger and cargo
transportation. There are more than 10 airports in our country,
including 8 international airports. Railroad communication is also
well-developed, and Baku has a functioning subway. Sea transport
isn't quite developed in terms of passenger transportation, but it
is actively used for cargo transportation," Gattal said.
According to him, the high demand for transportation through the
Caspian Sea is evidenced, in particular, by the construction of a
new seaport in Azerbaijani Alat.
"It should also be noted that, as in many countries with high
rates of urbanization, the need for the development of public
transport is of particular importance. The issue of ensuring
transport connectivity and the ability to move quickly within the
city is quite acute. The answer to this was the rapid development
of cab services, the emergence of electric scooters, and the launch
of modern buses of various capacities connecting different parts of
the city. New intercity routes are also being developed, which will
use comfortable buses meeting international standards," Gattal
added.
He emphasized that international transport corridors play an
important role in terms of the export potential of the country,
bringing revenue to the budget from the export of transport
services.
"Information and digital technologies are now widely used in the
transportation sector, including companies involved in the
construction of roads, railways, airports, and ports, as well as,
of course, carrier companies. I would like to focus on a few issues
of interest in public and urban transportation," Gattal said.
"It is no secret that scooters have appeared in our city. Baku
quickly skipped the era of bicycles, while in many countries with
the emergence of scooters, the question of what to do with bicycles
became urgent. Baku has transcended this phase by introducing
access to scooter rentals through an app," said the head of
PwC.
"This is a great example of how new technologies are not only
becoming part of a business but are themselves bringing to life a
new technology-oriented business, which becomes possible and whose
services become available to the masses through hardwareand
software to connect a vehicle, such as a scooter, with a mobile
application for renting, controlling movement and payment," he
added.
According to Gattal, the same is happening in the cab
industry.
"For example, while scooter rental is a new business that has
emerged from scratch due to technological advancements, in terms of
cabs, we are seeing a transformation driven by disruptive
technologies. These new technologies are transforming the dispatch
cab into a mobile app-based cab service. We have services such as
Uber, Uklon, Bolt, Yango, and others operating in our city that are
powered by modern technology. For the end consumer, these changes
have a positive effect, affecting the reduction of the cost of
travel, increasing the speed of cab service, and improving the
quality of services in general," he emphasized.
Gattal also touched upon transportation corridors and trunk
highways.
"Firstly, technology alone cannot serve as a basis for new
business, being only a part of it. Therefore, a combination of
infrastructure projects and smart IT and digital solutions is
needed. In particular, this is true for railroads. Railroads have
existed for many years and represent an important element of the
country's transportation system. For example, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, a
railway that is already operational, is part of the Middle
Corridor. Trains can move even without new technologies, but the
introduction of digital solutions allows for optimizing costs
affecting tariffs in the transport sector. Lower fares become a
competitive advantage for various transportation corridors," Gattal
continued.
As for railway infrastructure, he said that technologies such as
Enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) and repair and
procurement management systems are saving on inventory, reducing
procurement prices and labor costs.
"An example of the successful implementation of such
technologies is Italian Railways, which has been able to save a
significant amount of money thanks to its preventive repairs model.
This model involves using hardware and software to read data from
key components of locomotives, rail sections, and stations to
predict breakdowns and prevent major repairs, which in turn avoids
traffic delays. These examples provide evidence that technology not
only saves money but also makes services cheaper and more
attractive," he said.
"Such principles are also applicable in aviation, where airports
serving transport vessels can adopt cost optimization technologies.
Seaports and highway operators can also utilize information and
digital technologies to improve their operational efficiency,"
Gattal said.
The head of PwC Technology also emphasized that there are
highways where control systems, billing, toll payment and license
plate scanning technologies have already been implemented.
"An example of this is the first toll road from Baku to Guba
city, where technology plays an important role in license plate
scanning, automatic billing, and payment. In addition, new
technologies also have an impact on urban transportation," he
said.
According to him, the Mobility as a Service concept seeks to
integrate different vehicles and companies into a single
offering.
"This becomes especially important for e-commerce, where
transportation is an integral part of business processes. One of
the main challenges is to automate the last mile delivery process,
and the Umico project in Azerbaijan successfully shows how
technology can make delivery faster and more predictable," Gattal
said.
He emphasized that digitalization affects first of all tariffs,
as the main goal is to achieve the final total cost of
transportation along the transport corridor to make it
competitive.
"Transportation corridors are mainly formed on the basis of
infrastructural opportunities and proposals. In Azerbaijan, a huge
amount of work is being done in this direction. Transportation is a
priority area of development in general, with good potential to
increase export opportunities and first of all exports of services.
Digitalization affects tariffs firstly, as the main objective is to
achieve the final total cost of transportation along the corridor
to make it competitive. It is clear that when talking about the
East-West route, we are mainly talking about the transportation of
products from China to Europe, and here it is crucial to have
competitive prices. Digital technologies help optimize resources to
achieve this," he said.
Gattal emphasized that it is also important that the digital ERP
system, i.e. the business management system, is open to interact
with other ecosystem members (the current trend is API).
"You can then take orders and transmit quotations electronically
or, for example, integrate the seaport and railroads so that a
system is formed where a certain package of services can be formed.
There is a great potential here, and the more effectively digital
technologies are implemented directly in large transportation
companies, infrastructure operators, the stronger, in my opinion,
the greater the competitive advantage and the opportunity to
develop new potential routes," he added.
He noted that investments in IT are currently quite
expensive.
"The demand is huge, all sectors need IT, and resources in this
sphere are notoriously limited. And Azerbaijan is no exception.
Despite the high demand in Azerbaijan for IT specialists, many
leave to work abroad, as there are few barriers and local companies
need to take measures to retain and attract specialists. The cost
of IT resources and specialists in our country is approaching world
standards, which makes it more difficult to develop our own
technologies. Therefore, any enterprise or organization faces the
question of feasibility, economic benefits and cost analysis. That
is, how much we will pay and what we will get as a result," he
said.
Turning to recommendations for participants in the
transportation sector to improve operational and financial
efficiency, Gattal said the first recommendation is to take a hard
look at the current situation, determine the stability of systems,
their operability and cost of maintenance.
"This includes diagnosing and assessing existing technologies
and predicting what will happen if nothing is done. This stage can
identify the risks of technology obsolescence or the potential for
it to become significantly more expensive to maintain due to lack
of resources. The second stage is about the involvement of
international players, drawing on the experience of more developed
countries in the field of transportation. This could be studying
the experience of Türkiye and European countries that have achieved
some success in this area. The development of our own technologies
from scratch is certainly useful for the overall development of the
IT market, but nowadays the concept of 'time to market' is becoming
more and more important, as it is important to quickly introduce
new products to the market, and here the most effective use of
foreign experience, as I see it, can be useful," Gattal said.
According to him, if we talk about an application in which one
can buy a ticket for all modes of transportation at once, it is a
thought - whether it is worth developing it from scratch or it is
better to buy a ready-made solution.
"The decision should be based on an analysis, not just a choice
between development and purchase. This analysis should be economic
and take into account all risks. I repeat that diagnostics is the
first step. It is necessary to assess how well our IT system meets
current needs, make a comparison with what is happening in the
region and other countries, and make development decisions based on
international experience and business needs. I will give advice
from personal experience. Unfortunately, very often development
decisions have a horizon of one year, which, in my opinion, is too
short a planning period. After this period, development continues,
and here it is recommended to build IT system development roadmaps
for a period of 3 to 5 years. At the beginning of this period,
specific steps can be defined, and in the future you can focus on
general development directions. This approach allows to understand
the big picture and forecast the future, as well as determine at
what speed new products should be introduced," he added.
Gattal said that, for example, when considering the development
of a system for purchasing transportation tickets, it is important
to conduct diagnostics, create a roadmap for 3-5 years and use the
experience of international peers such as carsharing systems.
"The question is whether to develop your own system from scratch
or acquire an existing solution, as they did with Uber, which is
quickly realizable but requires a clear goal-setting. Market
research, benchmarking and investment costing help to choose the
right development option. This is important for all components of
the transport sector, especially those such as roads and aviation,
where cost optimization has development potential. However, in
addition to economic aspects, safety and environmental impacts must
be taken into account. Promising technologies such as machine
vision and artificial intelligence can affect the level of safety
in the transportation system, which should be considered as an
important factor at the state level," he concluded.
