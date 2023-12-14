Russia Expects Significant GDP Growth This Year

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Russian
Ministry of Finance expects GDP growth of 3.5% this year, as well
as“positive trends in the future”, Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said, Trend reports.
Siluanov stressed that the past year was a period of serious
decisions and choice of priorities, and believes that the chosen
path was the right one. According to him, support for citizens and
key sectors of the economy that ensure employment and technological
independence of the country has led to positive results, and GDP is
expected to grow by 3.5% in 2023, with positive trends continuing
next year.
The head of the Ministry of Finance also noted that about 4
trillion rubles (about $44.3 million) from the National Welfare
Fund will be used to invest in infrastructure and technological
projects. He also emphasized that the regions will continue to be
provided with infrastructure budget loans to support the
economy.
