Japan To Help Develop Kherson Master Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will help Kherson develop a master plan.

According to Ukrinform, Kherson city military administration (CMA) reported this.

"Deputy Mayor of Kherson Vitaliy Belobrov met with representatives of the JICA Ukraine Office," the statement reads.

As noted, the partners will help develop a master plan for Kherson. The offline meeting was a confirmation of the intentions.

The CMA emphasizes that the community is constantly looking for partners to help with its further development. According to Belobrov, it is imperative to involve all stakeholders in the development process, businesses, NGOs, local experts, and everyone who cares about the city's future.

"At the meeting, we were pleasantly surprised by the depth of immersion in the city's history and processes by the JICA team. They have developed a step-by-step action plan, timelines, and expected results in great detail," the deputy mayor stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Kherson and the Swedish city of Norrköping have launched an official partnership.

Photo: Kherson city military administration / Facebook