Zelensky, Tusk Discuss Future EU Decisions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a phone call with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I congratulated my friend on his appointment as head of government and the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations. Ahead of a meeting of the European Council, we discussed its future decisions that will contribute to the unity of the entire European community. I heard words of sincere support. We are even stronger when we are together - Ukraine and Poland," Zelensky wrote.

He also added: "I am convinced that with the new Polish government we will speed up the resolution of all issues of our relations on a mutually beneficial basis. We agreed on a schedule for further contacts. I invited Donald Tusk to visit Ukraine at the earliest opportunity."