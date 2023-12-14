Civilians Injured, Houses Damaged As Enemy Attacks Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least ten people were injured and 11 buildings were damaged after a Russian drone attack on the Odesa region caused a fire.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the shelling, a car and an outbuilding caught fire. Eleven nearby buildings were damaged," the post said.

According to preliminary reports, 11 people, including three children, were injured in the attack. Five people, including three children, were hospitalized.

Photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service