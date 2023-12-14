Turkish Economy's Total Turnover Rises 4.1% In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish economy's total turnover gained 4.1% month-on-month in October, according to official figures released on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The figure jumped from a 1.5% monthly rise in September, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The trade sector posted the largest monthly increase of 4.7% in October, followed by construction at 4.6% and services at 4.3%.

Turnover in the industry sector edged up 2.9% in October from the prior month.

On an annual basis, the total turnover index soared 65.3% in October.

For the total turnover index by sector,“industry increased 54.6%, construction increased 98.6%, trade increased 69.4% and services increased 63.5% on an annual basis in October," said the statement.