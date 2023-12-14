Turkish Economy's Total Turnover Rises 4.1% In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish economy's total turnover gained 4.1% month-on-month
in October, according to official figures released on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The figure jumped from a 1.5% monthly rise in September, Turkish
Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.
The trade sector posted the largest monthly increase of 4.7% in
October, followed by construction at 4.6% and services at 4.3%.
Turnover in the industry sector edged up 2.9% in October from
the prior month.
On an annual basis, the total turnover index soared 65.3% in
October.
For the total turnover index by sector,“industry increased
54.6%, construction increased 98.6%, trade increased 69.4% and
services increased 63.5% on an annual basis in October," said the
statement.
MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107592941
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.