Three More Palestinians Killed In Israeli Operation In Jenin, West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) WEST BANK, Dec 14 (NNN-WAFA) – Three more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military operation in the city of Jenin, northern West Bank, which lasted more than a day, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said, yesterday.

The ministry said in a press statement that, a 36-year-old man, who was shot with live ammunition in the thigh, succumbed to his wounds, after the Israeli army delayed his ambulance's arrival at the hospital.

A man identified as Qassam Zidan, 29, was shot dead in the Jenin refugee camp by the Israeli army, while a 13-year-old adolescent died on his way to Jenin Governmental Hospital, after his ambulance was hindered by Israeli forces, the ministry said.

The announcement came after a Palestinian medical source said Tuesday that, at least four Palestinians were killed by Israeli drone attacks.

The Israeli forces have been conducting a major military operation in Jenin, raiding hundreds of homes and arresting dozens of Palestinians, according to Palestinian security and local sources.

The three deaths have raised the Palestinian death toll in the West Bank since Oct 7 to 282.– NNN-WAFA