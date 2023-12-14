               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mohammedan Sporting Extend Unbeaten Streak To Nine Games With Beneston Barretto Strike Against Namdhari


12/14/2023 12:15:07 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Ludhiana, Dec 14 (IANS) Mohammedan Sporting extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches after a 1-0 victory over Namdhari FC in the I-League 2023-24, at the Namdhari Stadium on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, the Black and White Brigade stepped it up in the second half as a goal from Beneston Barretto earned them the three points. This was Mohammedan Sporting's seventh win of the season, putting them three points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand.

Namdhari FC, on the other hand, find themselves in choppy waters, having earned merely five points from nine matches, and are placed second from bottom on the league table.

Mohammedan SC will return to action on December 17, 2023, for their next assignment, when they will lock horns against Churchill Brothers FC Goa, while Namdhari will travel to Kalyani to face the TRAU FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on the same day.

