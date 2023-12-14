(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Announcing Accelerate Media Inc's Newly Launched Data-Driven Strategy

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2023) - In the rapidly evolving field of digital marketing, Accelerate Media Inc., a leading Rochester-based marketing agency, has newly launched a groundbreaking data-driven strategy.

Offering a glimpse into the company's vision and work culture, Melissa Lord, the visionary founder of Accelerate Media Inc. stated, "At Accelerate Media Inc., we embrace a holistic data-driven approach. While best practices guide our path, it's the power of data that propels our decisions forward."

Founded by Melissa Lord in 2005, Accelerate Media Inc. has brought together a group of experts dedicated to assisting businesses in monetizing their online presence. With a specialization in the crypto niche, the company focuses on branding, inbound marketing, and web design, offering services to amplify clients' online visibility in the digital realm.

Accelerate Media Inc.'s data-driven approach is a transformative force helping the agency make informed decisions such as with an offshore sports betting guide . The company is leveraging this strategy to enable prompt adjustments based on key performance indicators (KPIs). Its commitment to excellence and passion for delivering exceptional results has propelled Accelerate Media Inc. as a trailblazer in the current digital marketing space.

Adhering to the company's vision, the team at Accelerate Media Inc. dedicates itself to understanding every client's goals. The team combines this knowledge with the power of data-driven strategy to swiftly and cost-effectively place the clients on the path to success.

Every client is unique for Accelerate Media Inc., and so are their marketing needs. The company adopts a personalized approach for each business with a keen eye on their goals, challenges, and target audience. The team devotes significant time and effort to understanding clients' brands, industries, and consumers to tailor a solid research and data-backed strategy that offers measurable results.

Leveraging strategic inbound marketing strategies, Accelerate Media Inc. focuses on attracting and engaging website visitors, converting them into loyal customers. Content creation, social media management, and targeted advertising initiatives are the marketing tools that drive incredible success for clients. With a comprehensive approach to digital marketing, the company offers specialized web design services, creating functional websites that meet the needs of its clients.

The range of services at Accelerate Media Inc. also includes search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and email marketing, demonstrating a results-driven approach to scale-up businesses across industries and a proven track record of success.

About Accelerate Media Inc.:

Accelerate Media Inc. is a NY-based marketing agency founded in 2005 by Melissa Lord. The company is dedicated to expanding its clients' online presence through digital branding, inbound marketing, web design, and other targeted services. Following a data-driven approach and a personalized methodology, Accelerate Media Inc. stands out as one of the new-age digital marketing companies in Rochester, NY.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Roy Hinkis

CEO

...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit