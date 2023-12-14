Cong Mps In RS, LS Give Notices For Discussion On Security Breach, Demand Shah's Statement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Thursday gave notices in both the Houses to discuss the security breach in Parliament and demanded a detailed discussion and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his notice in Lok Sabha, Tagore said, "It is a matter of grave concern that has recently transpired within the hallowed halls of our esteemed Indian Parliament the temple of democracy."

The Congress MP said that Wednesday's incident shows that there has been a security breach on the Parliament premises raising serious questions regarding the safety and integrity of our legislative proceedings.

"As representatives of the people and custodians of the democratic process, it is imperative that we address this matter with the urgency and gravity it deserves. The Indian Parliament holds a sacred place in the heart of our democracy, and both governing and opposition parties share the collective responsibility of safeguarding its dignity. The recent breach has cast a shadow on the sanctity of our parliamentary proceedings, and it is our duty to come together to ensure the protection and preservation of the democratic values we hold," he pointed out.

"Given the urgency and importance of this matter, I request the adjournment of the regular business of the house keeping aside other routine businesses to facilitate a comprehensive discussion on the security breach. This discussion would not only aim to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident but also to formulate effective measures to prevent such breaches in the future. Furthermore, I propose that the discussion includes a detailed examination of the statement and reply provided by the Honourable Home Minister regarding the incident," he demanded.

In his notice in the Rajya Sabha, Hussain said, "It is a matter of grave concern that has recently transpired within the hallowed halls of our esteemed Indian Parliament the temple of democracy. The incident of yesterday shows that there has been a security breach on the parliament premises raising serious questions regarding the safety and integrity of our legislative proceedings. As representatives of the people and custodians of the democratic process, it is imperative that we address this matter with the urgency and gravity it deserves."

Hussain said the Indian Parliament holds a sacred place in the heart of our democracy, and both governing and opposition parties share the collective responsibility of safeguarding its dignity.

"The recent breach has cast a shadow on the sanctity of our parliamentary proceedings, and it is our duty to come together to ensure the protection and preservation of the democratic values we hold," he said.

Given the urgency and importance of this matter, I request the adjournment of the regular business of the house keeping aside other routine businesses to facilitate a comprehensive discussion on the security breach, he demanded.

"This discussion would not only aim to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident but also to formulate effective measures to prevent such breaches in the future. Furthermore, I propose that the discussion includes a detailed examination of the statement and reply provided by the Home Minister regarding the incident," he added.

