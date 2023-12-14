Brazil’S Central Bank Slashes Selic Rate

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Under the Monetary Policy Committee's (Copom) decision, Brazil's Central Bank has made a significant move by reducing the Selic rate.



On December 13, 2023, the rate was cut by 0.5 percentage points, a notable fourth consecutive reduction.



This adjustment brought the base rate from 12.25% to 11.75%, the lowest since May 2022.



This decision marks a pause in the interest rate policy and will remain in effect at least until January 31, 2024.



The series of rate cuts began in August 2023, reflecting the Central Bank's response to a decrease in inflation and moderated expectations for the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).



The unanimous decision demonstrates the bank's commitment to effectively managing the nation's purchasing power.



Before August 2023, the Selic rate was maintained at 13.75% for a year.







The Central Bank, particularly its President Roberto Campos Neto, faced criticism from the federal government for this prolonged period of high rates.



Despite such criticisms, the bank has maintained a stance of technical and political neutrality, notably during the largest Selic rate adjustment cycle in 2021 and 2022.

Rate cut reflects its adaptive approach

As reported by the Brazilian stats agency IBGE , inflation trends showed a decline from 4.82% to 4.68% in November 2023.



This rate falls within the target range, indicating effective monetary policy management.



Financial market projections anticipate a further slowdown in inflation, with a decrease to 4.51% expected in December.



The Copom, composed of eight directors and the bank's president, convenes every 45 days to set monetary policy.



Decisions are based on majority voting and communicated publicly, underscoring the bank's commitment to transparency.



Finance Minister Fernando Haddad nominated Rodrigo Alves Teixeira and Paulo Picchetti for key directorates in October.



The Senate approved these nominations, reinforcing the bank's leadership team.



These appointments, effective from January 2024, are part of the ongoing management changes within the Central Bank.



Overall, the Central Bank's rate cut reflects its adaptive approach to evolving economic conditions and its focus on maintaining price stability and economic growth.

