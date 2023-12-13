Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028

Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V:

The company offers expanded polystyrene solutions, such as expandable polystyrene, which is a rigid cellular plastic made from solid beads of polystyrene, under the subsidiary of Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.





Segmentation



End-user

The

building and construction segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Expanded polystyrene is increasingly being used in the building and construction industry for various purposes, such as insulation, wall panels, insulation panels, and resource management. The use of expanded polystyrene in walls, floors, and roofs helps maintain the temperature of the building. Wall panels and insulation panels can also be created using expanded polystyrene. The construction and building sector is expected to see significant growth due to increasing urbanization and population factors. This growth is fuelling a significant demand for expanded polystyrene. Geography



APAC

is estimated to

account for

43%

of the global market growth during

the forecast period.

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist expanded polystyrene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the expanded polystyrene market

size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the expanded polystyrene market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of expanded polystyrene market companies

