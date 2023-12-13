               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Expanded Polystyrene Market Size To Increase By USD 2.78 Billion From 2023 To 2028 Alfa Corporativo S.A. De C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE And More Among Key Companies- Technavio


12/13/2023 11:48:26 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
expanded polystyrene market size is expected to grow by USD 2.78 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a
CAGR of
4.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene are notably driving the expanded polystyrene market. However, factors such as the popularity of bioplastic packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Building and construction, Packaging, and Others), Product (White, Grey, and Black), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the expanded polystyrene market including Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Eni SpA, Epsilyte LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Jiangsu Sunchem New Materials Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, Ravago, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sundolitt Ltd., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, TotalEnergies SE, UNIPOL, and Wuxi Xingda foam plastic new material Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028:
Company Analysis

  • Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V:
    The company offers expanded polystyrene solutions, such as expandable polystyrene, which is a rigid cellular plastic made from solid beads of polystyrene, under the subsidiary of Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.


This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028:
Segmentation

  • End-user
    The
    building and construction segment
    is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Expanded polystyrene is increasingly being used in the building and construction industry for various purposes, such as insulation, wall panels, insulation panels, and resource management. The use of expanded polystyrene in walls, floors, and roofs helps maintain the temperature of the building. Wall panels and insulation panels can also be created using expanded polystyrene. The construction and building sector is expected to see significant growth due to increasing urbanization and population factors. This growth is fuelling a significant demand for expanded polystyrene.
  • Geography
    APAC
     is estimated to
    account for
    43%
    of the global market growth during
    the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Free Sample Report

Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028:
Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist expanded polystyrene market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the expanded polystyrene market
    size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the expanded polystyrene market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of expanded polystyrene market companies

Related Reports:

The Global Polystyrene (PS) Market
size is estimated to
grow
at a
CAGR of 5.09%
between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by
USD 7,591.25 million.

The
expanded polystyrene (EPS) for packaging market
size
is estimated to grow
at a
CAGR of 8.5%
between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by
USD
5,379.03 million.

Expanded Polystyrene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 2.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.6

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Eni SpA, Epsilyte LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Jiangsu Sunchem New Materials Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, Ravago, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sundolitt Ltd., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, TotalEnergies SE, UNIPOL, and Wuxi Xingda foam plastic new material Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by
Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:
[email protected]
Website:

SOURCE Technavio

MENAFN13122023003732001241ID1107592880

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

