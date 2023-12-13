(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The
expanded polystyrene market size is expected to grow by USD 2.78 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a
CAGR of
4.72% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Environmental benefits associated with expanded polystyrene are notably driving the expanded polystyrene market. However, factors such as the popularity of bioplastic packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Building and construction, Packaging, and Others), Product (White, Grey, and Black), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the expanded polystyrene market including Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Eni SpA, Epsilyte LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Jiangsu Sunchem New Materials Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, Ravago, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sundolitt Ltd., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, TotalEnergies SE, UNIPOL, and Wuxi Xingda foam plastic new material Ltd. Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028
Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028:
Company Analysis
Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V:
The company offers expanded polystyrene solutions, such as expandable polystyrene, which is a rigid cellular plastic made from solid beads of polystyrene, under the subsidiary of Alpek S.A.B. de C.V.
Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028:
Segmentation
End-user
The
building and construction segment
is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Expanded polystyrene is increasingly being used in the building and construction industry for various purposes, such as insulation, wall panels, insulation panels, and resource management. The use of expanded polystyrene in walls, floors, and roofs helps maintain the temperature of the building. Wall panels and insulation panels can also be created using expanded polystyrene. The construction and building sector is expected to see significant growth due to increasing urbanization and population factors. This growth is fuelling a significant demand for expanded polystyrene. Geography
APAC
is estimated to
account for
43%
of the global market growth during
the forecast period.
Expanded Polystyrene Market 2024-2028:
Key Highlights
Historic Market Size 2018-2022 CAGR of the market during 2024-2028 Detailed information on factors that will assist expanded polystyrene market growth during the next five years Estimation of the expanded polystyrene market
size and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour The growth of the expanded polystyrene market Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of expanded polystyrene market companies
|
Expanded Polystyrene Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018-2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%
|
Market Growth 2024-2028
|
USD 2.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.6
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alfa Corporativo S.A. de C.V., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, BEWI ASA, Eni SpA, Epsilyte LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Jiangsu Sunchem New Materials Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Koch Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., PJSC SIBUR Holding, Ravago, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sundolitt Ltd., SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos SA, TotalEnergies SE, UNIPOL, and Wuxi Xingda foam plastic new material Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market Segmentation by
Product
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers,
Challenges, &
Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
