(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"European and North American Lone Worker Safety Solutions - 3rd Edition" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report estimates that the user base of lone worker safety solutions in Europe and North America was 1.5 million at the end of 2022. In Europe, the user base is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent, from 985,000 users at the end of 2022 to reach 1.4 million users at the end of 2027. The North American market is estimated to grow even faster from 505,000 users at the end of 2022 to 935,000 users at the end of 2027.

The number of lone workers using connected safety solutions in Europe and North America to reach 2.3 million in 2027

Lone worker safety solutions can have numerous benefits for both employers and employees. Well-implemented solutions can improve peace of mind for employees, thus reducing stress and employee turnover. Modern lone worker safety solutions consist of a dedicated lone worker device or smartphone app able to send an alarm signal and a monitoring platform that displays information about the location and status of the lone workers. In case of emergency, workers can call for help from co-workers, professional alarm monitoring operators as well as the police and other emergency responders.

The report estimates that the user base of lone worker safety solutions in Europe and North America was close to 1.5 million at the end of 2022. In Europe, the user base is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent, from 985,000 users at the end of 2022 to reach more than 1.4 million users at the end of 2027. The UK is the largest market for lone worker solutions and is estimated to account for more than half of the total European market. The North American market is estimated to grow from 505,000 users at the end of 2022 to 935,000 users at the end of 2027. The market value for lone worker safety solutions in Europe and North America reached € 120 million and € 75 million respectively in 2022. In Europe, the market value is forecasted to grow to € 150 million in 2027 and in North America to reach € 105 million in 2027.

The lone worker safety solutions market in Europe and North America is served by various companies offering hardware devices, software solutions and alarm monitoring and response services. Only a few companies offer complete end-to-end solutions. Many of the largest vendors originate from the UK and Canada. These countries also represent the two largest markets. In terms of subscribers,

UK-based Peoplesafe is the leading provider of lone worker safety solutions in Europe with around 250,000 subscribers. The company is followed by Totalmobile, StaySafe, PanicGuard, Orbis Protect, SoloProtect, Reliance High-Tech, Beepiz, Vismo and Vatix. Leading vendors in Canada are Tsunami Solutions, Blackline Safety and Aware360. Additional vendors in Europe and North America include Uepaa, Oysta Technology, AddSecure, Secure2Go, Crystal Alarm, Cuebly, First2HelpYou, LONEALERT, Pick Protection, AlertGPS, Becklar, Track24, My Angel, Neovigie, Intellinium, Traxxs, Vecima Networks, OnGuard, Terracom, Adresys, OK Alone and Safepoint.

Market drivers and trends



Transition to app-based solutions

Body-worn cameras add a new dimension to lone worker protection

The 2G/3G sunsets create challenges and opportunities for LW vendors

Consolidation in the UK market

Hybrid working - an aftermath of the pandemic

Big opportunities in the private sector Satellite communicators extend protection outside of cellular coverage

This report will allow you to:



Benefit from 25 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

Identify key players on the European and North American lone worker safety solutions market.

Learn about the latest market trends and key developments.

Understand the opportunities and challenges on the lone worker safety market.

Anticipate future drivers for uptake of lone worker safety services. Profit from updated regional market forecasts lasting until 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Lone Worker Safety Solutions

1.1 Employment statistics

1.2 Lone working

1.3 Lone worker safety solution infrastructure

1.4 Lone worker legislation and standards

2. Market Analysis and Forecasts

2.1 Market landscape

2.2 Solution provider market shares

2.3 Market forecasts

2.4 Market drivers and trends

3. Company Profiles and Strategies



AddSecure

Adresys (Omicron Electronics)

AlertGPS

Aware360

Becklar

Beepiz (SuiviDeFlotte)

Blackline Safety

Crystal Alarm

Cuebly

First2HelpYou

Intellinium

LONEALERT

My Angel

Neovigie



OK Alone

OnGuard

Orbis Protect

Oysta Technology

PanicGuard

Peoplesafe

Pick Protection

Reliance High-Tech

Safepoint

Secure2Go

StaySafe

SoloProtect

Traxxs

Terracom

Totalmobile

Track24

Tsunami Solutions

Uepaa

Vatix

Vecima Networks

Vismo

ACR Electronics

Amigo Alarm (Transfer Group)

Garmin

Globalstar

MAGNETA

Datix (SAVV)

Scandinavian Radio Technology

Teltonika

Twig Com ZOLEO

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets