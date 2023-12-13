PIO Accused Of Receiving Sexual Favours From Men In Return For Stay In Singapore

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Dec 14 (IANS) An Indian-origin Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) inspector is facing six charges of corruption in Singapore for obtaining sexual favours from six men in exchange for helping them with their short-term visit pass applications.

Kannan Morice Rajagopal Jayaram, 53, allegedly obtained favours from the men between 2022 and February 2023, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

District Judge Brenda Tan said during the hearing that the prosecution is ready to take the accused's plea of guilt if he wishes to take that course.

Defence lawyer Tan Wei Chieh said he has to take instructions from his client on how to proceed.

Kannan is out on SG$30,000 bail, and his case will be heard again on January 11, 2024.

The ICA told The Straits Times that after it came to know about Kanna's activities, he was immediately reported to the relevant authorities for follow-up investigation.

“We take a serious view of errant officers. Our officers are expected to maintain a high standard of integrity and remain professional at all times. Officers who break the law will be dealt with, in accordance with the law,” the ICA said. I

f convicted, Kannan can be fined up to SG$100,000 and jailed for up to five years for each offence.

