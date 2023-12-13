               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UAE Weather: Chance Of Rain Today As Temperatures Continue To Drop


12/13/2023 11:28:24 PM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 14 Dec 2023, 7:31 AM

Today's weather in the UAE is expected to be cloudy in general, with a chance that rain may hit some coastal, northern and eastern regions.

Temperatures are also likely to drop further, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Winds of moderate speed may hit the country and stir up dust and dirt.

Those heading out into the sea are advised to take precaution as waves in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be turbulent to very turbulent at times.

In the Sea of Oman, however, waves will be light to moderate.

Temperatures could hit a low of 12 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabu and 18 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

