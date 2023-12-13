               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Central Bank Maintains Current Interest Rates


12/13/2023 11:28:00 PM

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) on Wednesday maintained the current interest rates for deposit (QCBDR), lending (QCBLR) and repo (QCBRR), after assessing the current monetary policies of the State of Qatar.

In a post on X, QCB said that it would continue to assess economic conditions, taking into account all aspects that may affect financial stability and will review its monetary policy when necessary to address any changes in economic requirements.

QCB will continue with the current interest rates as follows: QCBDR (5.75 percent), QCBLR (6.25 percent) and QCBRR (6.00 percent).

