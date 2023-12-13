The Excellence Center For Training And Consulting Launches The Second Training Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Excellence Center for Training and Consulting at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI) organized the international training carnival on Tuesday 12 December 2023 with the participation of distinguished trainers from 20 different countries. The Carnival comes as part of the second training forum that is dedicated to those interested in developing their skills and enriching their knowledge in different fields.

There were 20 training sessions on various topics like cybersecurity, fundamentals of digital transformation and smart government, artificial intelligence in the digital age, building and transforming ideas into projects, effectiveness and efficiency of teamwork, customer service development, crisis and risk management, strategic management of institutional transformation, skills of vital thinking and self-management, and sustainable development and self-development.

Dr Ahmed AlMaweri, Director of the Excellence Center, commented that organizing the forum is in line with the Doha Institute policy of serving the community by providing a chance for all to attend and benefit from this annual open event, which included many modern and vital themes of training. The training courses were conducted with the participation of many Qatari and international training experts, to integrate local knowledge and expertise with international experience that reflects positively on participants' performance in practice.

For its part, Mrs Mouna Babetti, Senior Training Officer at the Excellence Center, said that the idea of the International Training Carnival is being introduced for the first time in Qatar, through which we aim to transform the Excellence Center into a training center accredited by all segments and institutions as it seeks to spread the culture of knowledge development in its dimensions and international standards in line with the accelerated development of training.

It is worth mentioning that the Centre offers a variety of training services and programs that meet various institutional needs, whether they are general courses, or ones tailored to the specific training needs of the institute, in addition to providing consultancy services.