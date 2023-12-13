Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cookware Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:



CRISTEL SAS:

The company offers cookware such as 6 pieces set mutine satin collection, 3 piece frying pan set tulipe collection and 7 pieces set asteline collection.



De Buyer:

The company offers cookware such as set of 3 pieces alchimy loqy, stainless steel saucepan set milady and stainless steel saucepan set affinity. Electrolux AB:

The company offers cookware such as infinite chef collection, which is made up of three layers of aluminum in the middle of all cooking vessels, capped with an alloy inner.

For details on companies and their offerings –

Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC accounts for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. There is a high potential for

cookware market players with the

inclusion of the rural customer base in India and China. Furthermore, factors such as personalized selling and the rapid penetration of online distribution channels in these countries drive the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Download a free sample report

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Rapid growth of enameled cookware

Key Trend - Induction-compatible copper cookware Major Challenges

-

Growing threat from the unorganized sector

Market Segmentation

The market growth by offline segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises

retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. In addition, the availability of these products in

varied sizes, packaging, and brands across these retail stores is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The beer mug market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.48% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 18.34 million.



The cookware market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10.32 billion.

