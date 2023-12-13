Jordan Tourism Board To Integrate Artificial Intelligence In 2024 Strategy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) Managing Director Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat on Wednesday said that the board will be working on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its 2024 strategy.

AI will create an effective marketing scheme that aims to attract tourists and promote touristic destinations in Jordan, increasing the foreign currency inflow, generating new employment opportunities for youth, and achieving the required economic growth, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He explained that AI can analyse tourist data, booking patterns, travel preferences, images and videos of different touristic areas, and visitor demographics to predict future tourist destinations in Jordan, and anticipate demand in various regions.

Arabiyat added that through AI, JTB will be able to suggest specific attractions, accommodations and experiences that are affordable to many tourists, and will even identify key landmarks, create tags and descriptions, and facilitate the access to required information.

He also mentioned content creation as a key focus in this plan. JTB will be utilising AI-powered chat bots on social media platforms or its websites to offer timely assistance to potential visitors, answering queries, providing information on various tourist sites, aiding in trip planning, and offering instant language translation services.

Arabiyat said that the board aims to train its staff on AI to boost tourism-related activities, and raise performance standards in the tourism sector, reported Petra.