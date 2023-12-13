Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Australian labour report shows very strong job growth. Japan's core machinery orders

surprised on the upside. And BSP is expected to deliver a hawkish hold today.





Global markets: The more dovish tone of the FOMC meeting has caused US Treasuries to rally strongly. 2Y yields dropped more than 30bp to 4.427%, and yields on 10Y Treasuries were down 18 to 4.016%, within spitting distance of a 3-something per cent yield for the first time since July. The steep drop in yields has lifted EURUSD back to 1.0883 and raises the question, is this the beginning of the long-awaited USD turn, or is this another false dawn? The AUD also rose sharply after the FOMC yesterday, rising to 0.6670. Cable has jumped to 1.2625 and the JPY is now down at 142.24. Other Asian FX was mostly slightly weaker yesterday, but will likely rally strongly today to catch up with their G-10 peers. US stocks were lifted by the lower rates story. Both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rose by just under 1.4%. Chinese stocks were down again. The Hang Seng fell 0.89% and the CSI 300 fell 1.67%. Gold also had a good day, rising to $2027/oz.

G-7 macro: As noted, the FOMC provided much clearer hints that rates in the US have now peaked, and the dot plot diagram now suggests more easing in 2024. James Knightley, together with our rates and FX strategists, look at the meeting's decision in more detail in this note. And here also is a link to the projection materials of the FOMC.

Japan: Core machinery orders unexpectedly rose 0.7% MoM in October (vs 1.4% in September, -0.4% consensus). The 3Mo3M average also turned positive after being negative for the previous five months. This suggests that private investment will rebound in the coming quarters. As manufacturing orders advanced the most, the recent troughing in the semiconductor industry could be a reason for the solid outcome in October.

Australia: The November employment report was a lot stronger than had been expected. Total employment grew by 61,500, with full-time employment growth of 57,000 contributing most of the increase. The unemployment rate did increase in November to 3.9% from 3.8% (revised higher from 3.7% previously) but that does not alter the fact that this is still a very strong labour report, and must cast some doubt on the market's firm view that rates in Australia have peaked. While we tend to share that view, we do believe that there is still some upside risk to rates next year.

New Zealand: 3Q23 GDP came in much lower than expected, registering a decline of 0.3% QoQ (consensus +0.2%) and there were also downward revisions to the 2Q figure, which was lowered to 0.5% from 0.9%. The result of this is that year-on-year GDP growth has also slipped to -0.6% YoY from +1.5% in 2Q23. Markets are now pricing in a first 25bp cut from the RBNZ by May next year.

Taiwan: There is a meeting for CBC, Taiwan's central bank, scheduled for today. There is not much likelihood of any change to the 1.875% policy rate with inflation only below 3%. Philippines: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) meets today to discuss policy. BSP is expected to keep rates unchanged at today's meeting at 6.5% although we are expecting a hawkish hold from Governor Remolona. BSP has repeatedly indicated that it would prefer to keep policy restrictive "for some time" with Remolona saying he would not rule out rate hikes in 2024 should inflation flare up again. Aside from the decision today, BSP will also report their latest inflation forecast for 2024 and 2025, which could show inflation remaining above target for next year.



Australia labor data (14 December)

Philippines BSP policy (14 December)

Taiwan CBC policy (14 December)

ECB policy (14 December)

US initial jobless claims (14 December)

Japan Jibun PMI (15 December)

Indonesia trade (15 December)

China retail sales and industrial production (15 December) US industrial production (15 December)

