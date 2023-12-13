The Secret To Getting Fit Is Getting New Clothes, Study Finds

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

DRESS FOR SUCCESS

By Tyler Schmall

Struggling to exercise? When it comes to working out, dressing for success really does work, according to gym lovers.

A new study of 2,000 regular gym-goers explored the secrets of maintaining a good routine and found seven in ten (69 percent) say simply getting in your gear is the real key to motivation.







In fact, the 'fake it to make it' theory may also prove true - nearly nine out of ten gym-goers (88 percent) agreed that the simple act of putting on their gym clothes provides the biggest surge of motivation.

The survey, conducted by Barbell Apparel, found a high number (79 percent) believe owning good gym clothes to be an important first step toward accomplishing your fitness goals.

But it's not just dressing for success that leads to gym glory, talking the talk really can help you walk the walk, apparently.





Those that need help getting to the gym for that summer bod, weight loss goal or other aims should simply try talking about going to the gym, according to exercise enthusiasts.

33 percent of survey respondents said just talking to others about going to the gym helped them hold themselves to it later.

34 percent have stayed motivated by taking a class at their gym, and 11 percent said having a crush on a fellow gym member was enough to get them through the door.





Music was also a big factor, as 39 percent reported that listening to a psych-up playlist gets them in the right frame of mind to go to the gym.

Over half of American gym-goers (58 percent) believe that listening to music during your workout is vital.

“Confidence is half the battle, and having workout gear that highlights your hard work really helps motivate you to get your sweat on,” said Alex Hanson, co-founder of Barbell Apparel.





“The results show that just putting on some workout clothes can greatly increase motivation. We've always intentionally designed our gym wear to help highlight the best parts of your body.”

The motivation brought on by the clothes doesn't only get people through the door, it helps them during their routine as well, according to the data.

Nine out of ten (90 percent) gym-goers agree that just owning performance-based gym clothes allows them to push themselves more during their workout.





But it's not just a comfort thing. Looking the part really is half the battle, according to the data.

85 percent reported that having cool looking gym clothes gave them more confidence, while 79 percent said that feeling like their gym clothes looked cool actually helped them physically perform better as well.

There was also a strong correlation with those who rated their gym performance well and those who owned good gym clothes and shoes. 80 percent of those who rated their gym performance a 10 out of 10 reported that they have good gym clothes and shoes.





One in four (24 percent) also reported that they perceive people with good gym clothes as someone who knows what they're doing.

“Your fitness isn't a result of what you do today, it's the culmination of what you're willing to do every day,” said Hanson.“We founded our company with the belief that expertly made clothing could help support and motivate people to reach their full potential in the gym. Sometimes all it takes to tackle that next workout, is putting on an amazing fitting piece of clothing that motivates you. At the end of the day, those who get the best results are rarely the most talented, but almost always the most motivated.”

Top 15 things that keep people motivated to hit the gym:

1. Seeing results in their body 58.7% / 1174

2. Putting on gym clothes 58.2% / 1163

3. Drinking a lot of water 46.3% / 925

4. Going with partner 44.8% / 895

5. Eating a healthy lunch 43.3% / 866

6. Setting achievable goals 40.2% / 804

7. Listening to a psych-up playlist 38.8% / 775

8. Joining a class at their gym 34.3% / 685

9. Working out in the morning 33.8% / 676

10. Eating a healthy snack beforehand 33.6% / 672

11. Talking about going 33.0% / 659

12. Eating a healthy breakfast 32.5% / 649

13. Telling your partner you're going 32.1% / 642

14. Being able to track your progress 32.0 % / 640

15. Telling a colleague you're going 29.7% / 593

