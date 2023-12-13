Greenenergybreaks Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Commences Construction On Largest Corporate Campus Project To Date

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a growth-oriented distributed energy company, has broken ground on its solar project in Reading, Pennsylvania. According to the announcement, the project originally started at 3.8 MW but has grown to 5.2 MW, making it the company's largest project to date.

In addition, when completed, the project will be one of the largest corporate solar installations in Pennsylvania. Committed to ensuring its clients experience positive economic benefits as they make the transition to clean energy, Correlate has built a reputation for helping customers reduce their carbon footprint, enhance their energy resilience and ensure their economic viability.“We are thrilled to be building our largest corporate campus project to date, marking a significant milestone for our company and further addressing the growing demand for resilient, clean-energy solutions in the United States,” said Correlate Energy CEO Todd Michaels in the press release.“This project demonstrates once again clean energy remains both economically attractive and more reliable than the traditional grid.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Correlate Energy Corp.

Correlate Energy is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean-energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Second, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed more than $2 billion of clean-energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN