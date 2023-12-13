Investornewsbreaks Nextech3d.Ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: EP2) Granted Pivotal AI Patent

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nextech3D (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: EP2) , a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's and other major e-commerce retailers, today announced the granting of a patent by USPTO for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (“CAD”) data. Nextech3D's receipt of this first patent, as part of its previously announced portfolio of patents filed in 2022, reinforces and validates the company's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D technology and innovating with AI-powered solutions.“The timing of this patent approval could not be better! In 2023, we are witnessing a paradigm shift in technology with AI, AR and 3D model creation becoming the next generation of foundational technology that shapes our future,” said Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg.“With the approval of this pivotal AI patent, we are perfectly positioned for this future and we are excited to deliver today's tangible results and long lasting value for our loyal shareholders. I'm extremely excited about our future and expect to see more patents in our portfolio approved.”

About Nextech3D

Nextech3D is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (“AI”) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models. The company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D. For more information about the company, visit .

