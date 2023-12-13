Investornewsbreaks Standouts From 12Th Annual Benchmark Discovery Conference Featured In Nasdaq Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Benchmark Company's Discovery Conference was featured in a recent Nasdaq news article written by Ari Zoldan , CEO of Quantum Media Group and Adjunct Professor at Yeshiva University. The piece, titled“Some of the Best Ideas from the 12th Annual Benchmark Discovery Conference,” highlights various innovative companies, all operating in high-growth sectors and developing cutting-edge technologies with the potential for tremendous future gains.

The standouts included SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) , which provides next-gen smart-home solutions for residential and commercial applications; Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) , which is developing a suite of full-stack quantum solutions for enterprise customers; and Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) , a biotechnology company working on a wide range of products for human and animal health and alternative proteins.

Additional top mentions include Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) , which has patented a unique bidirectional semiconductor power switch that's designed for applications in which energy efficiency is of the utmost importance; and Know Labs Inc. (NYSE: KNW) , a company focused on developing non-invasive blood glucose monitoring solutions leveraging its proprietary Bio-RFID technology platform.

About the Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused research, sales and trading, and investment banking firm working to set the benchmark in promoting each client's success. Founded in 1988 and based in New York City with operations around the country, the Benchmark Company has built a reputation for delivering market access, in-depth market and industry expertise, as well as superior service to institutional and corporate clients. For more information, visit .

